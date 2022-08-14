Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW) Decreases By 14.8%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of BWCAW remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33.

