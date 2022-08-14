Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Increases By 21.5%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.3 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock remained flat at $70.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

