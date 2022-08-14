Short Interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Expands By 11.5%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 306,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of CCBG stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

