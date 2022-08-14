Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Increases By 45.5%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($214.29) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $143.80. 429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.32. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $109.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

