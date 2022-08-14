Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Decreases By 33.3%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Christian Dior Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHDRY traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Christian Dior has a one year low of $134.32 and a one year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55.
About Christian Dior
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.