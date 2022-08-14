Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Decreases By 33.3%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Christian Dior Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHDRY traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Christian Dior has a one year low of $134.32 and a one year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, a Belvedere, Volcán de mi Tierra, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Ruinart, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

