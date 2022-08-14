Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Drops By 18.6%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic
In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,862 shares of company stock worth $572,518. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.
Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
Further Reading
