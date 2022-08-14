Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Drops By 18.6%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,862 shares of company stock worth $572,518. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

