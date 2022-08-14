Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Decreases By 13.9%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,279.5 days.
Clariant Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $17.35 on Friday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.
