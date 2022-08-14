Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Increases By 32.8%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 29.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Clarus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Clarus Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $26.60. 2,594,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,230. Clarus has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $994.31 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.