Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Decreases By 16.3%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Colicity Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 3,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,369. Colicity has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colicity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Colicity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colicity by 6.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Colicity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Colicity by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

