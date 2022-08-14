Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Expands By 38.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 0.4 %

CMWAY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,385. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.