Short Interest in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Decreases By 16.7%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the fourth quarter worth about $7,108,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRZN remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.