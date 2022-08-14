Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Increases By 10.4%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 194,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,676. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
