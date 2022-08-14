Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Increases By 10.4%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 194,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,676. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

