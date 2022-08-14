Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Expands By 30.9%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 272,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

CRESY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 128,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,469. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $144.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

