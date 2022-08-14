Short Interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Expands By 33.9%

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cyren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 109,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,713. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cyren has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

