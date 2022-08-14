Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Increases By 88.3%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

ECF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 44,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,061. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

