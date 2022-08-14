Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rises By 52.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 333.8 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $25.64 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHSF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.