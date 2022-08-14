Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expands By 32.4%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 520,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 799.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

E remained flat at $24.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

