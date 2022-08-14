Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Expands By 32.0%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETON stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. 223,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,675. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.37. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.77% and a negative net margin of 72.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. State Street Corp grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

