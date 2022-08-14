Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Expands By 32.0%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETONGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ETON stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. 223,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,675. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.37. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.77% and a negative net margin of 72.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. State Street Corp grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

