Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Expands By 14.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 60,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $34.68.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
