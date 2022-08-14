Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Rises By 35.6%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FECCF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. 6,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

