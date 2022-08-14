Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Expands By 116.2%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUCK. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

