Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Rises By 44.2%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:HHLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,322. The company has a market cap of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of -0.02. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
