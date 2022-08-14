Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Drops By 41.4%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,439 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 665,402 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

Shares of IPVI stock remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,157. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

