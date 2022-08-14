Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Drops By 19.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $569,000.

