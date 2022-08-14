Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Drops By 19.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $26.14.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
