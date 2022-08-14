Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declines By 37.9%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.89. 104,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

