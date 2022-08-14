Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Expands By 43.9%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. 35,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $408,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.