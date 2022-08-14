Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Expands By 43.9%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. 35,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.