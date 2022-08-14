Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Grows By 39.7%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 583,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

