Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Increases By 37.7%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Stock Up 3.4 %

JZXN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 161,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,795. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.