Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Rises By 32.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE HPS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 28,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.89.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.