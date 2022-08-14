Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Rises By 32.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE HPS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 28,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $11,610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

