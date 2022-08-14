Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Grows By 38.5%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAQC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAQC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

