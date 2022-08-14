Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Expands By 22.4%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kirin Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,698. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Kirin has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Kirin had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

