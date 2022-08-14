Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Increases By 47.0%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 244.0 days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $20.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.