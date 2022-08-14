Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Increases By 47.0%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 244.0 days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $20.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $21.10.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kissei Pharmaceutical (KSPHF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.