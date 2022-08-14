Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rises By 91.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 379,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,514. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

