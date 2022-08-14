Short Interest in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR) Declines By 33.3%

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Price Performance

Larkspur Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Larkspur Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Get Larkspur Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,965,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larkspur Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larkspur Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.