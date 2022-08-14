Short Interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Increases By 35.2%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Locafy Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 103,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58. Locafy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy accounts for 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

