Short Interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Drops By 32.4%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 446,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lottery.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth $327,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 549.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com Price Performance

Shares of LTRY stock remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Friday. 699,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com ( NASDAQ:LTRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.