Short Interest in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Drops By 19.2%

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

MNST stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 772.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.