Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declines By 31.8%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind acquired 5,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,813. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.