Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Drops By 31.8%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NKG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. 3,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,281. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 530.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 190,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 160,203 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.