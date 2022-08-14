Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Drops By 31.8%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:NKG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. 3,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,281. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
