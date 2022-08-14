Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Declines By 30.4%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

PNBK stock remained flat at $12.00 on Friday. 1,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

