Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Grows By 80.8%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRLH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLH. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

