Short Interest in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rises By 28.8%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PLRX stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 261,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,217. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

