Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Grows By 39.4%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Portage Fintech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

