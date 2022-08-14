Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Expands By 72.4%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 405,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWUPW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,990. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.