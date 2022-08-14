Short Interest in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Declines By 22.2%

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of PACI remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of PROOF Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

