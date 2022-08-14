Short Interest in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Rises By 45.3%

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 34.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redbox Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $7,260,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $255,841,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

Redbox Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of RDBX stock remained flat at 1.65 on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,308,677. Redbox Entertainment has a 1-year low of 1.61 and a 1-year high of 27.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.52.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.06 by 0.95. The business had revenue of 63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 87.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redbox Entertainment will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redbox Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.