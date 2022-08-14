Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Declines By 20.8%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Revenio Group Oyj stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $44.88.
Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile
