Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Declines By 20.8%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Revenio Group Oyj stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

