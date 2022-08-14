Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Expands By 56.9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ:RGTIW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

