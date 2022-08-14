Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Increases By 83.0%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

SAGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513. Sagaliam Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 562,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

