Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Expands By 25.5%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 73,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 826,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SciSparc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SciSparc in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciSparc in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SciSparc in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SciSparc alerts:

SciSparc Stock Down 5.9 %

SciSparc stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,084,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,100. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.